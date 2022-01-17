Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to rare road win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and Indiana defeated Nebraska 78-71, a rare road win for the Hoosiers. The win was the first on the road for the Hoosiers, who had lost their first four road games this season and eight in a row dating to last season. Indiana never trailed but the Hoosiers’ lead was just 59-55 with 10:31 to go. Jackson-Davis scored the next six points and the Hoosiers led by at least five points the rest of the game.