Bulls star LaVine injures left knee, leaves Warriors game

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls might have to get by without star Zach LaVine for awhile after he left Friday’s blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors because of a left knee injury. The All-Star and Olympic gold medal winner was scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday after he exited in the opening minutes of a 138-96 rout. Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine was not traveling with the team to Boston for Saturday’s game. Donovan said he thinks LaVine felt some discomfort going for an offensive rebound and tried to play through it. LaVine walked gingerly toward the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. He never went to the ground. LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017.