Thomas, Buchenvich score, Blues come back to beat Kraken 2-1

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues came back to beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1. Ville Husso made 31 saves and the Blues extended their home point streak to 13 games, going back to Nov. 18. It is the third-longest stretch in franchise history. Alex Wennberg scored and Chris Driedger made 25 saves for the expansion Kraken, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Buchnevich’s power-play goal off a slick no-look pass from Ivan Barbashev at 5:30 of the third period gave St. Louis the lead.