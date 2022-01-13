Kurashev, Blackhawks sink NHL-worst Canadiens in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Kurashev scored 2:24 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. Montreal, a defending Stanley Cup finalist, has dropped five straight and is 1-9-3 in its past 13 games. The Canadiens are 7-24-5 overall and fell behind Arizona for the worst record in hockey when the Coyotes beat Toronto on Wednesday. Dominik Kubalik and Patrick Kane also scored for Chicago, which won its third in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots. Jeff Petry and Mike Hoffman scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.