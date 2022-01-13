Chinakhov, Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Hurricanes 6-0

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals and Elvis Merzlikins posted a 31-save shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-0. Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who squandered a 4-0 lead against Carolina earlier this month. Ex-Hurricane Jake Bean and Eric Robinson each had two assists. The Hurricanes were shut out for the first time this season. Carolina goalie Jack LaFontaine relieved Frederik Andersen in the third period and gave up two goals in his NHL debut.