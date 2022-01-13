Brandon Ingram has 24 points, Pelicans beat Clippers 113-89

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-89 on Thursday night. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. They never trailed and led by 28 points en route to their third victory in four games. Terance Mann scored 15 points and Marcus Morris had 12 for the Clippers. They overcame a 25-point deficit at home against Denver on Tuesday night, but could not come close to pulling off a similar comeback in New Orleans.