Southampton dominates Brentford in 4-1 win in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has earned its biggest Premier League win of the season by beating Brentford 4-1 with the south-coast club’s new owner in attendance. Jan Bednarek, Armando Broja and Che Adams scored and Southampton added an own-goal from Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez in a match rescheduled from December because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Brentford squad. Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt’s goal canceled out Bednarek’s fifth-minute header off James Ward-Prowse’s corner but the home team went to halftime up 2-1 after the own-goal.