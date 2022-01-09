AP source: White pulled out due to lingering COVID symptoms

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Shaun White’s withdrawal from an Olympic qualifying event came after he experienced lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath, The Associated Press has learned. A person familiar with White’s decision told The AP that White’s withdrawal from Saturday night’s U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain does not impact his plans to compete in Beijing next month. The person requested anonymity because White has not publicly disclosed the reason for his withdrawal. Last week, White revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 in December but was on the mend. White said the virus was like “a lingering cold.”