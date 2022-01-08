Skip to Content
Robertson, Williams lead No. 23 Oklahoma’s rally past Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Taylor Robertson scored 24 points, Madi Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 23 Oklahoma defeated Kansas 82-68. The Sooners rallied from an early 12-point deficit and were in total control by game’s end. Oklahoma scored the final six points of the third quarter and took a 54-48 lead into the fourth. By the time Williams made a three-point play to reach 1,500 points for her career the Sooners led 58-51 with about eight minutes remaining. Holly Kersgieter scored 16 points and Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas.

