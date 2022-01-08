Pastrnak, Marchand each score twice, Bruins beat Lightning

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand both had two goals, Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2. Anton Blidh had the other Boston goal, and Taylor Hall picked up two assists. Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots for the Lightning. Pastrnak scored twice in the opening 6:10 of the game, giving him three goals in the last three games following a nine-game goal drought.