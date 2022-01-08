Hertl gets hat trick in Sharks’ overtime win over Flyers

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tomas Hertl completed his hat trick 24 seconds into overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Brent Burns assisted all three goals and Timo Meier had two assists for the Sharks, who ended a four-game road trip 2-2. Adin Hill stopped 29 shots. James van Riemsdyk scored both goals for Philadelphia, which has lost five in a row. Martin Jones had 44 saves. In the extra period, Hertl beat Jones on a 2-on-1 in which he elected to shoot for for his team-leading 20th goal, giving him 18 points (12 goals, six assists) over the last 12 games. He also had the winner in overtime in the Sharks’ 3-2 home victory over Philadelphia on Dec. 30.