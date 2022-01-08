Hall, Dawes lift Clemson past NC State 70-65

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Nick Honor made four free throws in the last 10 seconds and Clemson used a late surge to edge North Carolina State 70-65. Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points and was in the middle of the game-winning run for the Tigers. Dawes hit a jumper with 6:04 remaining to put Clemson up 57-53. Alex Hemenway made good on three free throws at 4:56 and Chase Hunter closed the 7-0 surge with a bucket with 31/2 minutes to play. The 62-54 lead was the largest of the game for the Tigers. Dereon Seabron scored 27 points for N.C. State.