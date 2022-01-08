Chizik, Warren return to Tar Heels in defensive-staff revamp

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s revamp of its defensive coaching staff now includes the return of Gene Chizik, who led Auburn to a national championship as a head coach. The school has announced the hiring of Chizik as assistant head coach for defense as well as the return of Charlton Warren to serve as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. They worked together on the UNC staff under Larry Fedora for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Chizik led a one-year turnaround to help the Tar Heels reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in 2015. Chizik also was part of Mack Brown’s national-title winner at Texas in 2005.