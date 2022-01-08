Bacot has 29 points, 21 rebounds in UNC win over Virginia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had career highs of 29 points and 21 rebounds to lead North Carolina to a 74-58 win over Virginia. Bacot was 12-of-18 shooting and became only the second Tar Heel to collect 20 rebounds in the Dean E. Smith Center. Sean May did it three times. Bacot, who came into the game second in the nation with 10 double-doubles, posted his seventh in a row. Brady Manek made five 3-pointers and added 19 points and five assists for the Tar Heels, Reece Beekman scored 13 points, Armaan Franklin 12 and Jayden Gardner 10 for the Cavaliers.