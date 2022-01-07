Virus-hit Bayern Munich returns with 2-1 loss to Gladbach

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has lost at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 as the Bundesliga resumed despite coronavirus-induced absences. The first game after the league’s winter break was in doubt due to a host of infections at both clubs with Bayern particularly hard hit. League authorities decided the Bavarian club had enough strength in depth to play. Robert Lewandowski got Bayern off to good start with his 20th league goal but Gladbach answered with two goals in four minutes through Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer and held on for the win.