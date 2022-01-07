UNC: Bateman, Dewitt won’t return to defensive staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s defensive struggles are leading to changes on Mack Brown’s coaching staff. In a statement, the school said Friday that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and assistant Jovan Dewitt won’t return to the football staff next season. That comes after the Tar Heels have allowed more points and yards per game in each of the three seasons since Brown’s return for his second stint at the school. The school described Bateman’s exit as a “mutual” parting after conversations between Brown and Bateman after the season. Dewitt had coached outside linebackers and special teams.