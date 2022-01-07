Redemption in hearts of Jets’ improved defense vs. Bills

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets’ defense has improved lately, and players want to show it when they close the season at Buffalo. The last time the Jets faced the Bills, it didn’t go well for New York. The defense gave up 489 yards in a 45-17 loss, with Josh Allen throwing for 366 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins says redemption is in the team’s heart. And the motivation isn’t necessarily to ruin the Bills’ chances of winning the AFC East. The Jets want to measure themselves against a playoff-bound team because that’s what they aspire to be.