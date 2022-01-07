Newcastle starts rebuild with Trippier; Villa adds Coutinho

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has begun its first transfer window under Saudi ownership by signing England fullback Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. It highlights the level of player the club can attract now that it is one of the richest in the world. Trippier has swapped the Spanish champion for a team struggling against relegation in the Premier League in a move that is reportedly costing Newcastle 12 million pounds ($16.25 million). Also, Aston Villa has brought Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League on loan after he was unable to make an impact at Barcelona. Villa has Coutinho on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy the Brazil midfielder.