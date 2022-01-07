Murray State leaving OVC for Missouri Valley on July 1

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Murray State will become the 11th member of the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1. University officials announced Friday the Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference and will be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference. The Missouri Valley does not include football or rifle. Murray State is working to join the Missouri Valley Football Conference in that sport. Murray State’s rifle program is ranked sixth in the nation and will continue competing in the OVC. Murray State is the second OVC program to leave for the Missouri Valley Conference. Belmont announced its move in September.