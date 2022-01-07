Lexie Hull, No. 2 Stanford hold off Oregon for 80-68 win

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had career-bests of 33 points and seven 3-pointers, and No. 2 Stanford held off a late Oregon rally on the way to a 80-68 win. Hull’s 3 with 4:05 to play put Stanford ahead 73-62 after Oregon had trimmed the Cardinal’s lead to single digits and made another timely shot from deep with 1:43 to play. The defending national champion Cardinal (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12) had turnovers that allowed the Ducks back into it in the fourth with a 14-2 run. Endiya Rogers scored 22 points and Nyara Sabally added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Oregon (7-5, 0-1).