Hardaway leads Mavericks to 130-106 win over Rockets

By JORDAN GODWIN

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 points and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 130-106 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night despite missing two stars and their head coach. Dallas was without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and coach Jason Kidd, who entered the health and safety protocols on Friday. Reggie Bullock started in Doncic’s place, putting up 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Josh Green had 17 points, and Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson each had 15 points for Dallas. Christian Wood led Houston with 20 points, and Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews both had 15.