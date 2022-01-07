Dukurs, Bos close in on World Cup skeleton overall titles

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Latvia’s Martins Dukurs got the 60th World Cup skeleton race victory of his career Friday, closing in on what would be his 11th seasonlong championship in the last 13 years. Kimberley Bos is on the verge of becoming the first World Cup overall champion from the Netherlands, after she won Friday to extend her points lead. Dukurs needs only a fourth-place finish to clinch the World Cup overall title in next weekend’s series finale at St. Moritz, Switzerland. Bos would clinch the title with an eighth-place finish. Megan Henry was 10th for the U.S. in the women’s race.