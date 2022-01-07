American Magic back in America’s Cup; Penske steps aside

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

The American Magic sailing team rejoined forces with the New York Yacht Club to announce a challenge for the America’s Cup, although it will be without auto racing titan Roger Penske as one of its principals. Penske, who owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as Team Penske, had been one of three principals for American Magic during the 2021 America’s Cup. The U.S. team suffered a catastrophic capsize and was eliminated from the challenger trials without winning a race. Principals Doug DeVos, who is co-chairman of Amway, and Hap Fauth will return.