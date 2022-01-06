Horston leads No. 7 Tennessee over No. 25 Texas A&M 73-45

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 7 Tennessee took charge in the second quarter on Thursday night behind Jordan Horston’s 10 points on its way to a 73-45 win over No. 25 Texas A&M. The 10-4 Aggies led 21-20 after the first quarter. But the 14-1 Volunteers ran with Horston’s effort and the effort of Tamari Key, who scored eight points in the second quarter during the 12-2 spurt. Key finished with 9 points and 11 blocks, and Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Destiny Pitts scored 12 points to lead Texas A&M, Kayla Wells had 11 and Qadashah Hoppie had 10.