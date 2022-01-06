Giants’ Ryan facing a 1st in 9 seasons: No shot at playoffs

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan is experiencing something for the first time in his nine-year NFL career. He’s heading into the final weekend of the regular season with no shot at the playoffs. The Giants are 4-12 and their playoff hopes ended weeks ago. They host Washington on Sunday. In his other eight seasons, Ryan at least had a shot at the postseason on the final day. In 2018, all the Tennessee Titans had to do was beat Indianapolis in the final game. They lost. Last year, the Giants had a shot but Washington won the division on the final night.