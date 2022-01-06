Britain, Russia win ATP Cup matches in doubles deciders

SYDNEY (AP) — Britain staged a come-from-behind win in the decisive doubles to complete a 2-1 victory over the United States that kept the team’s hopes alive of a semifinal spot at the ATP Cup. Jamie Murray and Dan Evans rallied from a set and a service break down to beat Americans Taylor Fritz and John Isner 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-8. Defending champion Russia beat Italy 2-1 to advance to the semifinals unbeaten. Britain’s progression hinges on the outcome of the Group C night match between Canada and Germany.