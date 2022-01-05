Roadies: Bogdanovic scores 36, Jazz beat Nuggets 115-109

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 36 points and the Utah Jazz stretched their road winning streak to 10 games by beating the Denver Nuggets 115-109. Rudy Gay had 18 points and Donovan Mitchell added 17 for the Jazz, who have not lost on the road since a 107-100 setback Orlando on Nov. 7. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists for his 64th career triple-double. Monte Morris and Will Barton added 20 points apiece.