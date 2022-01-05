Ravens veterans face uncertain futures after season finale

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The Baltimore Ravens’ season will likely end this weekend when they host Pittsburgh. Although both teams harbor faint playoff hopes, much of the focus is on the fact that this could be the final game for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Amid all of that, there are some veterans on the Baltimore side who may also be wrapping up their careers or at least have difficult decisions to make. Defensive back Jimmy Smith has spent his whole career with the Ravens and says he doesn’t want to go elsewhere. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell is 35 and takes nothing for granted about the possibility of playing next season.