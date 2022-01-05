Heat overcome Butler’s absence in 115-109 win over Portland

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Max Strus had 25 points and the Miami Heat snapped a two-game losing streak with a 115-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers despite the absence of Jimmy Butler. Miami also overcame the first-half ejection of Kyle Lowry, which left the already short-handed Heat with nine players for the rest of the game. Tyler Herro finished with 16 points off the bench for Miami. Portland was led by Anfernee Simons with 28 points while Norman Powell added 26.