Cousins returns from COVID-19 absence to Vikings for finale

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins has returned to the Minnesota Vikings from COVID-19 reserve. He missed the previous game while experiencing mild symptoms. That loss at Green Bay eliminated the Vikings from contention for the playoffs. They play Chicago on Sunday in a meaningless finale game. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer plans to play Cousins and all of the other regulars who are healthy enough. Cousins has one year left on his contract. He says he “certainly” wants to remain with the Vikings for the rest of his career.