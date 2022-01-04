Vandy snaps losing streak to Arkansas with chaotic 75-74 win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 22 points before fouling out and in a frantic finish Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 75-74 on Tuesday night in the Commodores’ Southeastern Conference opener. JD Notae missed the potential game-winner from 3-point range for Arkansas with 1.2-seconds left. Vanderbilt’s Tyrin Lawrence missed two foul shots with nine seconds remaining that could’ve padded the one-point lead. The Razorbacks’ Chris Lykes made 1 for 2 from the foul line with 15 seconds to go to bring Arkansas within 75-74. Lykes stepped to the foul line having made all 31 of his free throws in the last three minutes of games this season. Stanley Umude scored 28 points for Arkansas.