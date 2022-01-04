Suter, Bertuzzi help Detroit make short work of Sharks 6-2

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each scored twice, including short-handed goals on the same penalty, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Red Wings. Jasper Weatherby and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks. James Reimer stopped 20 of 24 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill (five saves) at the start of the third period.