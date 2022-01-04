Predators beat Vegas 3-2, move into 1st in Central Division

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The Predators moved past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points. Vegas’ offense, which produced 13 goals in the last three games, mustered only two goals late in the third to make things interesting, but it wasn’t enough.