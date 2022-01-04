Morant scores 26, Grizzlies beat Cavs for 6th straight win

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead hoop, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six with a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morant gave Memphis a 106-104 lead with a double-pump short jumper, then stripped the ball from Brandon Goodwin and scored on Cleveland’s subsequent possession with 22 seconds remaining. Darius Garland collected 27 points and 10 assists in his return to Cleveland’s lineup after missing four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.