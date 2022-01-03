Eagles put 12 on COVID-19 list with playoff spot in hand

By The Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and tight end Dallas Goedert along with 10 others on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday ahead of Saturday’s regular- season finale against Dallas. The Eagles already have a playoff berth clinched with only the seeding still to be decided Saturday night when they host the Cowboys. Under the NFL’s revised COVID-19 protocols, the Eagles could get all 12 back before kickoff. The Titans activated a trio off COVID-19 reserve led by receiver Julio Jones and linebacker Jayon Brown.