Bulls extend win streak to 8 games, beat Magic 102-98

By CASEY DROTTAR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and the Chicago Bulls won their eight straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 102-98. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White came off the bench to score 17 points. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 22 points. Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who lost their sixth straight. Orlando has three wins since Nov. 17.