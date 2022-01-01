Ole Miss QB Matt Corral injured in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor’s Cole Maxwell during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl. Corral took a couple of paces on his own as he walked into an injury tent on the sideline. But he was carted to the locker room for X-rays soon after, and later returned to the sideline on crutches. Corral is a projected high-round NFL draft pick. He passed for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 597 yards and 11 TDs rushing during the regular season. He chose to play in the Sugar Bowl even as many draft-eligible college standouts opted out of bowl games to minimize injury risks.