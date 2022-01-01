Fritz, Isner give Americans win over Canada at the ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — John Isner and Taylor Fritz have beaten their Canadian opponents to give the United States a winning 2-0 lead in their ATP Cup match. Isner beat Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the Americans the early lead. Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles match Sunday due to fatigue. The Canadian is recovering from having contracted COVID-19 at a recent tournament in the Middle East. Fritz then came from a set down to beat No. 11-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 and clinch the match ahead of the doubles.