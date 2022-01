TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 20 points and Francis Lacis added 14 points and Oral Roberts topped the century mark for the second time this season in beating Omaha 107-62. Abmas led ORU in scoring for the 12th time this season. It was his eighth 20-plus point game of the season. Oral Roberts led 59-27 at halftime and went on to shoot 54.1% which included 14 for 29 from 3-point range.