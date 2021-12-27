Panthers send players home after 6 more positive COVID tests

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That brings the total number of Carolina players on the COVID-19/reserve list to 13. Defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, center Matt Paradis and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon all tested positive on Monday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the decision to send players home was made “to stem the tide” and get things under control. Rhule is hoping to have players back in the building for practice on Wednesday.