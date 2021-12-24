Lipinski, Weir and White evaluate nationals and Olympics

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

So you think the Olympics frazzle the nerves more than any event? Well, how about just getting to the games? Three of America’s premier skaters of yore — Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, silver medalist Tanith White and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir — explain that the stress at the national championships can be as excruciating as anything the Olympics cause. As U.S. skaters, led by three-time world champion Nathan Chen, and outstanding ice dance couples Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates, prepare for nationals during the first week in January in Nashville, they need to be aware of the pressure ahead.