Tight AFC North prepares for wild finish to regular season

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The AFC North has become the NFL’s perfect storm of parity. The co-leaders — Baltimore and Cincinnati — are just a game ahead of last-place Cleveland. Sandwiched between in third place are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who would be part of that first-place deadlock if not for a tie against what was then a winless Detroit team. Each team will play two of its last three games within the division. And the four remaining non-divisional matchups are awfully compelling: Browns-Packers and Steelers-Chiefs this week, followed by Bengals-Chiefs and Ravens-Rams on Jan. 2.