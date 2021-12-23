Pippen Jr. scores 23, Vanderbilt overtakes BYU 69-67

HONOLULU (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored the last 16 points for Vanderbilt over seven-plus minutes and the Commodores made a final charge to defeat BYU 69-67 in the semifinal round of the Diamond Head Classic. Pippen scored 23 points for Vanderbilt, which has won its last three games. Myles Stute added 14 points and seven rebounds, Jordan Wright scored 13. The Commodores meet Stanford on Christmas Day in the championship game. BYU faces Liberty for third place. Alex Barcello scored 15 to lead BYU, with Caleb Lohner and Spencer Johnson adding 11 each. Fousseyni Traore scored nine and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds for BYU.