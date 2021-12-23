Pelé released from hospital, will continue tumor treatment

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé has been released from a Sao Paulo hospital but will continue being treated for a colon tumor. “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday,” the hospital said in a statement. “The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September.” The 81-year-old Pele was hospitalized at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy. He was also previously hospitalized for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumor.