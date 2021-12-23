Jets doing emergency prep work with makeshift secondary

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Safety has been an unusually unsafe position for the short-handed New York Jets this season. Veterans, rookies and players coming in from other teams have provided a revolving door of defensive backs trying to bolster the back end of Jeff Ulbrich’s defense because of injuries and illnesses. Ulbrich says this is new territory for him as a coach and he’s not sure who’ll start at safety Sunday against Jacksonville. The Jets had just two healthy safeties listed on their active roster in Will Parks, who was claimed off waivers from Miami on Monday, and Kai Nacua, who was signed off San Francisco’s practice squad Thursday.