Ireland beats US by 9 runs in 2nd Twenty20 match

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — Lorcan Tucker scored 84 runs from 54 deliveries to lead Ireland to a nine-run victory over the United States in the second Twenty20 cricket international. The U.S. upset Ireland with a 26-run win in the opening match on Wednesday. Ireland scored 150 runs and was bowled out with one ball remaining in the 19th over. In reply, the U.S. was 141-7 in its 20 overs. Tucker was named man of the series after top-scoring for Ireland in the first match with an unbeaten 57. Curtis Campher took four wickets for 25 runs to lead the Ireland bowlers. Saurabh Netravalkar took three wickets for 33 runs for the U.S., which won the toss and sent Ireland in to bat.