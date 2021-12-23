Gabbert leads Miami (Ohio) to Frisco Football Classic win

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Gabbert completed 22 of 31 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns and Kenny Tracy scored on an 8-yard run to give Miami (of Ohio) a 27-14 win over North Texas in the Frisco Football Classic on Thursday. Graham Nicholson also kicked two field goals for the RedHawks, who won a bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season. Austin Aune and Isaiah Johnson scored on runs of 2 yards and 1 yard for North Texas, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.