Deal craters for USADA to oversee horse racing anti-doping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A deal for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to police drugs in horse racing cratered after months of negotiations that the agency’s CEO said did not give it “a reasonable chance to put in place a credible and effective program.” USADA was set to become the regulator for anti-doping and medication control for thoroughbred racing under the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which is set to go into effect next July. But in a surprising announcement, CEO Travis Tygart said the deal stalled.