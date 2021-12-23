Cincinnati climbs CFP mountain, but can it stay there?

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — No. 4 Cincinnati has done the improbable and become the first school from outside a Power Five conference to crack the College Football Playoff. Coach Luke Fickell has propelled the Bearcats to unprecedented heights. Now they have to figure out how to stay up there. Cincinnati has played for more than a century in the shadow of Ohio State. The Buckeyes are on the outside now and the Bearcats know a good showing in the semifinal against top-ranked Alabama will help them make up some of the ground in stature, recruiting and revenue.