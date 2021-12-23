Cam Akers returns to Rams practice after offseason injury

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Running back Cam Akers has returned to practice with the Los Angeles Rams. The move means he is taking one of the final steps in his rapid comeback from a torn Achilles tendon. The Rams also designated Akers for return from injured reserve. That means he is in a 21-day window for reactivation to the roster. Akers was the Rams’ leading rusher as a rookie last season. He tore his Achilles tendon in private workouts shortly before the start of training camp in July. The team initially expected the second-year pro to miss the entire season, but he made rapid progress in his rehabilitation.